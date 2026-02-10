Posted: Feb 10, 2026 2:17 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 2:31 PM

Ty Loftis

An Osage County man has taken a plea deal stemming from a 2024 lewd molestation case involving a minor. Sammy Fridenberg was charged with six counts of lewd molestation, first degree rape of a victim under 16, forcible sodomy and committing lewd or incident acts to a child under 16.

Fridenberg will spend 25 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections on seven counts and 20 years in DOC on the other two counts. Formal sentencing will happen at a later date.

In a press release, Osage County Sheriff Bart Perrier said the following,

"This conviction reinforces our mission to protect children and ensure justice for victims."