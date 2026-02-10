Posted: Feb 10, 2026 10:47 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 10:47 AM

Tom Davis

The teachers at each of the schools in the Bartlesville Public Schools district have selected their respective Teachers of the Year and Rising Star Teachers. Rising Star Teachers are those with less than five years of teaching experience.

Each school's honorees will be celebrated at a public program on Thursday, April 23, 2026 on Rigdon Field at Doenges Memorial Stadium in a fun baseball-themed Bruins of the Year event sponsored by the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation starting at 5:30 p.m. The District Teacher of the Year and District Rising Star Teacher will be announced, as well as the Classified Persons of the Year, service awards, and more.