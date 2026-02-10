Posted: Feb 10, 2026 7:36 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 7:36 AM

Chase Almy

Award-winning vocalist CeCe Teneal is bringing a night of classic soul to Bartlesville later this month, giving local audiences a chance to experience a live celebration of some of music’s most powerful voices. The Bartlesville Community Concert Association will host “Divas of Soul” on February 15 at 7:30 p.m. inside the Bartlesville Community Center. The show is billed as a high-energy tribute to more than 50 years of hits from artists like Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner and Whitney Houston.

The performance promises a jukebox-style trip through multiple eras, from Motown and R&B classics to disco and pop anthems. Audience members can expect familiar favorites ranging from “Dancing in the Street” to “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” all delivered by Teneal, who has toured more than 47 countries and opened for legends including B.B. King, Joe Cocker and Buddy Guy.

Teneal, originally from rural Florida, has earned multiple Independent Music Awards and regional honors for both her recordings and live performances. Tickets for the Bartlesville show range from $15 to $46, with the concert taking place at the Bartlesville Community Center at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.