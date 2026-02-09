Posted: Feb 09, 2026 3:29 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2026 3:29 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man with an extensive criminal history is facing additional felony charges.

56-year-old Robert Owen, Jr. was charged on Monday with failing to register as a sex offender and living within 2,000 feet of a park as a sex offender.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Owen, Jr. allegedly reported to authorities of a change of residence. The new place of residence was allegedly within 2,000 feet of two parks and a daycare.

Owen, Jr. pleaded guilty in 2004 to indecent proposal to a child. He has been previously convicted of failing to register as a sex offender.

Owen, Jr. will appear in court again on Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $10,000.