Posted: Feb 09, 2026 2:52 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2026 2:52 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With Bail Jumping
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly failing to appear for a court date after posting a bond.
29-year-old Tyeler Lagunas was charged on Monday with bail jumping.
According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Lagunas posted a $1,000 bond in July 2025 on a larceny charge. Lagunas allegedly failed to appear for court in September 2025 and allegedly did not surrender himself within 30 days.
Lagunas will appear in court again on March 6 at 9 a.m. He posted a $4,000 bond.
