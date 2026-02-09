News
Osage County
Feb 09, 2026
OCSO Crime Stats for January
Ty Loftis
The Osage County Sheriff's Office recently released its crime stats for January. There were just over 7,600 calls for service. This includes 926 phone calls made to 911.
In January, there were 70 arrests made, 264 inmates housed at the Osage County Jail and 136 cases reported. For the month, 22 property crimes were reported, there were an additional 18 domestic disturbances and 15 violent crimes. There were 14 drug or alcohol related arrests and one assault case that deputies worked.
The Osage County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131 if you see something suspicious taking place.
