Posted: Feb 09, 2026 2:38 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2026 2:38 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man with a previous felony conviction is facing an additional felony charge.

49-year-old James Cox was charged on Monday with possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities initiated a traffic stop on Cox’s vehicle due to an expired tag. Authorities allegedly noticed a large knife and hatchet in the passenger seat once they approached the vehicle. Cox allegedly picked up the hatchet, causing the officer to draw his gun. Cox was placed into custody after being told to exit the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities allegedly located methamphetamine and drug related paraphernalia. Cox allegedly admitted to owning two firearms that were located in the back of the vehicle.

Cox will appear in court again on Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $15,000.