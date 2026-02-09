Posted: Feb 09, 2026 12:16 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2026 12:16 PM

Nathan Thompson

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for the Special City of Bartlesville and the Special Caney Valley School Election. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House recommends voters with questions about their eligibility or polling place call before Election Day.

“We provide a number of additional services to voters on Election Day, so it can get very busy," House said.

House says the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal is the easiest way for voters to verify their registration or locate their polling place.

The Washington County Election Board reminds voters to bring a current federal or Oklahoma state-issued photo ID, or federally-recognized tribal ID to their polling place. An official Voter Identification Card can also be used as proof of identity.

The following is a list of the precinct polling places:

11 — Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3700 SE Woodland Rd

12 — Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch, 4225 SE Adams Rd. Community Room, North Entrance

13 — Highland Park Baptist Church, 300 SE Washington Blvd

15 — Truth Church , 4100 Nebraska St.

22 — HeartMatters, 3401 SE Price Rd

23 — First Church of the Nazarene, 3650 SE Adams Blvd.

27 — Greater First Baptist Church, 216 W. 10th St.

28 — Victory Church, 4601 SE Nowata Rd.

29 — HeartMatters (sub), 3401 SE Price Rd.

32 — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 210 SE 9th St.

33 — Revival Time Outreach Center, 101 SW Virginia Ave

46 — Oak Park Methodist Church, 601 NW Brentwood Ave

48 — Pathway Christian Church , 3221 E Tuxedo Blvd. Annex

51 — East Cross Church, 820 SE Madison Blvd

54 — Calvary Chapel, 1607 SE Swan Dr.

55 — Grace Community Church, 1500 SE Kings Dr.

74 — Word of Truth Fellowship, 16097 NE Bison Rd.

75 — Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church, 5111 Nowata Rd.

76 — Oglesby Assembly of God, 401471 W 2700 Rd., Oglesby

77 — Ramona First Baptist Church, 499 4th St., Ramona

78 — Vera First Southern Baptist Church, 310 W Ramona Ave., Vera

79 — Cherokee Community Building, 395400 W 2900 Rd., Ochelata

80 — Tri County Baptist Church, 397930 W 4100 Rd., Skiatook