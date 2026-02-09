News
Posted: Feb 09, 2026 12:16 PMUpdated: Feb 09, 2026 12:16 PM
Polls Open Tuesday Morning for Elections
Nathan Thompson
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for the Special City of Bartlesville and the Special Caney Valley School Election. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House recommends voters with questions about their eligibility or polling place call before Election Day.
“We provide a number of additional services to voters on Election Day, so it can get very busy," House said.
House says the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal is the easiest way for voters to verify their registration or locate their polling place.
The Washington County Election Board reminds voters to bring a current federal or Oklahoma state-issued photo ID, or federally-recognized tribal ID to their polling place. An official Voter Identification Card can also be used as proof of identity.
The following is a list of the precinct polling places:
11 — Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3700 SE Woodland Rd
12 — Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch, 4225 SE Adams Rd. Community Room, North Entrance
13 — Highland Park Baptist Church, 300 SE Washington Blvd
15 — Truth Church, 4100 Nebraska St.
22 — HeartMatters, 3401 SE Price Rd
23 — First Church of the Nazarene, 3650 SE Adams Blvd.
27 — Greater First Baptist Church, 216 W. 10th St.
28 — Victory Church, 4601 SE Nowata Rd.
29 — HeartMatters (sub), 3401 SE Price Rd.
32 — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 210 SE 9th St.
33 — Revival Time Outreach Center, 101 SW Virginia Ave
46 — Oak Park Methodist Church, 601 NW Brentwood Ave
48 — Pathway Christian Church, 3221 E Tuxedo Blvd. Annex
51 — East Cross Church, 820 SE Madison Blvd
54 — Calvary Chapel, 1607 SE Swan Dr.
55 — Grace Community Church, 1500 SE Kings Dr.
74 — Word of Truth Fellowship, 16097 NE Bison Rd.
75 — Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church, 5111 Nowata Rd.
76 — Oglesby Assembly of God, 401471 W 2700 Rd., Oglesby
77 — Ramona First Baptist Church, 499 4th St., Ramona
78 — Vera First Southern Baptist Church, 310 W Ramona Ave., Vera
79 — Cherokee Community Building, 395400 W 2900 Rd., Ochelata
80 — Tri County Baptist Church, 397930 W 4100 Rd., Skiatook
For questions, please contact the Washington County Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in the City Hall Building. Regular office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
