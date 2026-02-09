Posted: Feb 09, 2026 11:43 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2026 11:43 AM

Tom Davis

The Inter-State Farm & Home Show is coming to Nellis Hall at Coffeyville Community College on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, 28th, and it is presented by Bartlett Co-op.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Radio Promotions Director Tina Romine said, "This show brings together the best of both worlds with agriculture and residential vendors from throughout Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas." She added, "Whether you are looking for the latest agricultural products and equipment, landscaping and general remodeling, or home decor, this is a must-visit show."

It is important to know that many vendors will have cash and carry items can be purchased during the show and taken home."

Tina said, "The Inter-State Farm and Home Show has great door prizes. We'll give away $500 cash each day! There will be drawings for a Branson Weekend Getaway and more." She added, "Admission is free and so is the parking."