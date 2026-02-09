News
Nowata County News
Posted: Feb 09, 2026 10:05 AMUpdated: Feb 09, 2026 10:05 AM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Discuss Courthouse
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.
The commissioners discussed ongoing improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse. Chairman Paul Crupper discussed a revised quote for air conditioning units.
The board also approved a State of Oklahoma Ad Valorem exemption for loss of revenue and additional homestead, and a second Ad Valorem exemption for loss of revenue regarding veterans and surviving spouses.
The board declared an item as surplus before approving a resolution to dispose the same item.
The Nowata County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday of next week due to the President's Day holidy. Tuesday's meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex, 228 N. Maple St.
