Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville school bus transporting 14 occupants from Central Middle School's Technology Student Association was involved in an injury crash on the Kickapoo Turnpike near Luther on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, an SUV in front of the bus attempted to brake for debris on the road and the bus rear-ended the SUV, sending both vehicles against a concrete barrier on the Turner Turnpike.

OHP says the driver of the bus was transported to an Oklahoma City metro hospital with injuries and two students also sustained minor injuries, which were treated at the scene.

Central Middle School Principal Dr. Matt Hancock gives us an update

Hancock specifically thanked Luther schools, the National Guard and a former Bartlesville teacher for their assistance