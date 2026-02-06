Posted: Feb 06, 2026 2:19 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2026 2:19 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville man with an extensive criminal history is facing a felony animal cruelty charge.

69-year-old Michael Catlin appeared Friday in Washington County District Court on allegations he dragged a leashed dog with his vehicle.

According to Bartlesville police, an officer was dispatched to a business in the 1700 block of Southwest Frank Phillips Boulevard to respond to the report. At the scene, the officer observed a van and a dog laying behind it with multiple injuries. The dog was conscious at the time.

Catlin reportedly asked the officer to assist in getting the dog back into the van so he could take the animal to a veterinarian. The officer told Catlin to wait for animal control, so that the injuries would not be made worse.

Catlin allegedly told the officer he lives in the van with three dogs and he did not realize one of the dogs was tied to the vehicle. The dog was reportedly dragged by the vehicle for five blocks.

His bond was set at $50,000 and he will appear in court again on Feb. 20.