Posted: Feb 06, 2026 1:59 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2026 1:59 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville teen being charged as a youthful offender is facing one count of first-degree rape and one count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

16-year-old Trenton Alex Canter appeared in Washington County District Court via video teleconference Friday to face the charges.

According to investigators from the Bartlesville Police Department and Oklahoma City Police Department, Canter allegedly raped an 8-year-old victim in Bartlesville during the summer of 2025. Canter was 15 at the time of the alleged incident.

Court records say the victim's mother reported the alleged incident to Oklahoma City police, who then reported to the Department of Human Services. Bartlesville police completed an investigation with the assistance of Oklahoma City police.

A warrant for Canter's arrest was issued on Monday with a bond set at $150,000.

During Friday's hearing, Canter's attorney requested a bond reduction, which was denied. A preliminary hearing in the matter is set for March 31.