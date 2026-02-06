Posted: Feb 06, 2026 1:02 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2026 1:02 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday.

At that meeting, the board will hold an election for free fair board members. Scott Haywood with the Osage County Health Department will also give an update.

The commissioners will also consider appointing Brandon Wallace to an open seat on the Osage County Industrial Authority.