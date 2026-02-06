Posted: Feb 06, 2026 9:32 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2026 9:32 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a full agenda for their Monday morning meeting.

The commissioners will discuss several monthly reports from various county agencies and are also expected to read a proclamation recognizing Feb. 9 – Feb. 13 as Washington County Farm Bureau Week.

Additionally, the commissioners will conduct at 10 a.m. bid opening for surplus vehicles from the sheriff’s office and emergency management office.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.