Posted: Feb 05, 2026 3:07 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2026 6:50 PM

Nathan Thompson

Pawhuska High School senior Logan Cass has been named Patriot Auto Student of the Month for January, powered by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Cass is a three-sport athlete, competing in football, wrestling and baseball, and is a member of the National Honor Society. Through NHS, he helped organize a community toiletry drive, and he also volunteers his time mentoring younger athletes at the Pawhuska Youth Football Camp and with the Pawhuska Elks Wrestling Club.

Cass says sports have taught him to lead by example and give back to others . He is also active in the community and attended American Legion Boys State last summer at Rogers State University in Claremore.

After graduation, Cass plans to attend college and wrestle while pursuing a degree in education or sports medicine, with hopes of becoming a coach or sports medicine physician.