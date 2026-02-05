Posted: Feb 05, 2026 3:03 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2026 6:39 PM

Nathan Thompson

Wesleyan Christian School senior Timothy Wisdom has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for January, powered by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Wisdom is a captain on the school’s basketball and golf teams and is a member of the National Honor Society, where he takes part in service projects and helps encourage fellow students.

One of his most meaningful service experiences included helping a neighboring community after a tornado struck Barnsdall He is also active in his church, serving on the media and technology team and as a student leader in the youth group at Tuxedo Church.

Wisdom says he is honored by the recognition and strives to serve others for the right reasons

After graduation, he plans to attend a Bible college and pursue a degree in pastoral ministry with a focus on youth and young adults.