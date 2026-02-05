BREAKING NEWS - Phillips 66 Confirms Slight Workforce Reduction, Relocation of Bartlesville Pipeline Control Center
Wesleyan Christian Senior Timothy Wisdom Named January Patriot Auto Student of the Month
Nathan Thompson
Wesleyan Christian School senior Timothy Wisdom has been named a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for January, powered by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.
Wisdom is a captain on the school’s basketball and golf teams and is a member of the National Honor Society, where he takes part in service projects and helps encourage fellow students.
He is also active in his church, serving on the media and technology team and as a student leader in the youth group at Tuxedo Church. One of his most meaningful service experiences included helping a neighboring community after a tornado struck Barnsdall.
Wisdom says he is honored by the recognition and strives to serve others for the right reasons.
After graduation, he plans to attend a Bible college and pursue a degree in pastoral ministry with a focus on youth and young adults.
Wisdom and other outstanding high school seniors will be honored in May at the Night of Scholars and Champions, where thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded. The Patriot Auto Student of the Year will receive a brand new car.
