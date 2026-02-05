Posted: Feb 05, 2026 2:34 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2026 2:34 PM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Bank has made TIME’s inaugural list of America’s Best Financial Services 2026, which recognizes 135 companies for their commitment to excellence, innovation and customer trust in the financial services landscape.

According to TIME, the inaugural list was formed in partnership with Statista through an independent survey assessing the nation’s top-performing financial institutions across key service dimensions. Over 20,000 U.S. consumers were asked to evaluate their financial service providers across multiple product categories.

Participants rated their providers on criteria including customer service, value for money, trust, digital services, loyalty, satisfaction, and likelihood to recommend.

“We’re honored to be named to TIME’s inaugural list of Best Financial Services, especially since it is based on direct feedback from our customers,” said Amy Morbeck, Arvest Chief Product and Innovation Officer. “At Arvest, we believe excellence is built on trust and innovation, and we remain dedicated to evolving with our customers to meet their financial needs in 2026 and beyond.”

The full list, published Feb. 5, can be found on TIME’s website

“We are deeply grateful to be recognized as one of the best financial institutions and included in TIME’s list,” said David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank – Bartlesville Region. “I especially appreciate our local associates' commitment to helping our customers find financial solutions and services that meet their needs every step of the way.”