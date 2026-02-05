Posted: Feb 05, 2026 9:53 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2026 10:13 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Claudia Dillbeck entusiastically shared the early successes of the new Elder Care Active Center offerings.

Claudia said, "On January 5th, we did what we called a soft launch of our EC active center and it has been amazing with the classes that we have started and we are adding classes almost daily."

The Active Center offers Yoga and Tai Chi on both Mondays and Wednesdays. The line dancing classe with Ms. Sandra has been incredible to the point they are going to have to move into a bigger room.

Other activities at Elder Care's Active Center include train dominoes, board games, cardio drumming, art classes, and a creative card making class.

Claudia said there is now a Technology 101 for iPhones and Androids adding, "What's neat about this is that the person teaching it, he is an Oklahoma Wesleyan University student . Just basically telephone iPhone 101 on going through how to use it, how to use the apps, how to download things, and how to text." She added, "He talks about helping people understand the need to be cautious with fraud. Because you're going to get texts and you're going to get emails and don't click on these things and protecting your personal, your personal identical information from being just stolen."

Other additions include a Socially Savvy Senior Social Media classes, a monthly Bingo event along with cooking and crafting classes.