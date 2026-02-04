Posted: Feb 04, 2026 3:23 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2026 3:41 PM

Ty Loftis

The Northern District Court of Oklahoma released its federal grand jury A indictment list for February and a Bartlesville man was on that list facing several felony charges.

Willis Gray is charged with a felon being in possession of ammunition, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country and carrying, using or brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

It is alleged Gray assaulted the victim with a dangerous weapon and discharged a firearm during the crime.