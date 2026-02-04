Posted: Feb 04, 2026 2:39 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2026 2:39 PM

Ty Loftis

A major step has been taken in moving forward with the future development of an Osage Casino and Hotel in the Lake of the Ozarks. Last week, Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear signed two intergovernmental agreements with the City of Lake Ozark.

With these two agreements in place, a plan to coordinate infrastructure, public safety and municipal services at Osage Nation owned property with the City of Lake Ozark has been established.

In a press release from the Osage Nation, here is what Standing Bear said on the monumental agreement:

"We are committed to being prosperous, reliable partners who contribute to the long term prosperity of the region, while ensuring these efforts strengthen and support Osages for years to come."