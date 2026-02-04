Posted: Feb 04, 2026 11:46 AMUpdated: Feb 04, 2026 11:50 AM

Tom Davis

Just in time for Valenitnes, The Tallgrass Storytellers will perform "Lucky in Love"--Stories of all Kinds of Love---on Friday, February 13th at 7pm at Crossing 2nd in Bartlesville.

Appearing on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Fran Stalling and Nancy Mathews said three ladies will be telling stories of love from around the world, love of family and friends and stories of love from other perspectives.