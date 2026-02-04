Posted: Feb 04, 2026 10:00 AMUpdated: Feb 04, 2026 10:01 AM

Tom Davis

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and Mary Lynn Mihm with OKM invited everyone to the organization's Sugar Plum Shoppe at 415 S. Dewey Ave. in Bartlesville. Mary Lynn calls it your "one-stop destination for unique, thoughtful, and beautiful gifts."

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, said " The OKM Sugar Plum Shoppe specialize in curated gifts you won’t find anywhere else — from luxury home décor and gourmet treats to jewelry, plush, candles, and specialty keepsakes." She added, "Whether you’re shopping for a spouse, friend, child, teacher, or even a little self-love gift, we have something for everyone and every price range."

The Sugar Plum Shoppe features products from Mackenzie Childs, Jelly Cats, Gourmet French Chocolates, Mary Frances, Werk Shoppe Puzzles, Tokyomilk skincare products, Musee bath bombs, beautiful jewelry and more.

Mary Lynn said, "We’re making Valentine’s Day easy this year! Customers can come in, pick out the perfect Valentine’s card, and we will actually mail it for you. It’s perfect for busy families, long-distance loved ones, or anyone who wants to make sure their Valentine arrives on time without the stress."

You don't want to miss OKM's Valentine Open House Event called “Bubbles, Baubles and Bonbons.” It will be held Thursday, February 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Guests can enjoy sparkling refreshments (“Bubbles”), beautiful jewelry and accessories (“Baubles”), and delicious sweet treats (“Bonbons”) Mary Lynn says It’s a great time to grab your girlfriends, shop, sip, and celebrate the season of love.