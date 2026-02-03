News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Feb 03, 2026 2:44 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2026 2:45 PM
City Officials Continue Fight Against Misinformation, False Claims Prior to Feb. 10 Election
Nathan Thompson
Bartlesville city leaders continue to address misinformation and false claims about the upcoming Feb. 10 general obligation bond, capital improvement sales tax and economic development sales tax election.
During a presentation at the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce's State of the City forum Tuesday at Tri County Tech, City Manager Mike Bailey presented details on the projects that are included in the five propositions voters will see on their ballot.
Bailey explained how the elected City Council held a key role is selecting the included projects.
Bartlesville Development Authority President Chris Batchelder presented on the continuation of the 1/4 cent economic development sales tax. He says the information on the projects and the funding mechanisms are outlined and challenged the audience to fight back on misinformation.
In response to an audience question about a false claim that voting yes on the propositions equates to a tax increase, Bailey says he has met and answered several questions from some vocal people who oppose the propositions. He says regardless of how he answers, the misinformation and false claims continue.
Early voting begins on Thursday and Friday at the Washington County Election Board. Regular polling places will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10.
« Back to News