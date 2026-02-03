Posted: Feb 03, 2026 2:44 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2026 2:45 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville city leaders continue to address misinformation and false claims about the upcoming Feb. 10 general obligation bond, capital improvement sales tax and economic development sales tax election.

During a presentation at the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce's State of the City forum Tuesday at Tri County Tech, City Manager Mike Bailey presented details on the projects that are included in the five propositions voters will see on their ballot.

Bailey explained how the elected City Council held a key role is selecting the included projects

Bartlesville Development Authority President Chris Batchelder presented on the continuation of the 1/4 cent economic development sales tax. He says the information on the projects and the funding mechanisms are outlined and challenged the audience to fight back on misinformation

In response to an audience question about a false claim that voting yes on the propositions equates to a tax increase, Bailey says he has met and answered several questions from some vocal people who oppose the propositions. He says regardless of how he answers, the misinformation and false claims continue