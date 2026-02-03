Posted: Feb 03, 2026 9:38 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2026 9:38 AM

Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris

Coffeyville Police are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing since Jan. 26.

Authorities say 17-year-old Olivia Medsker was last seen in Coffeyville on the night of Monday, Jan. 26. The girl's family says she was staying the night at a friend's house and, when the family woke up on Tuesday morning, Medsker was gone.

Medsker is described as a white female who is 5' 4" inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair that has been dyed black. She has multiple visible piercings and a tattoo of a flower on her right arm. She may be driving a silver Chevy Silverado pickup with Oklahoma plates.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Medsker is asked to call Coffeyville Police at 620-252-6160 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.