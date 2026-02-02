Posted: Feb 02, 2026 6:34 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2026 6:34 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council met Monday night and heard a presentation on updating the city’s land development regulations as consultants presented a draft diagnostic report outlining recommended changes to zoning and subdivision rules.

The City of Bartlesville's Special Projects Manager Greg Collins told City Council the report, prepared by consulting firm Freese and Nichols, is the first phase of a broader effort to modernize regulations to better align with the city’s comprehensive plan after feedback was received

Consultant Dawn Thomas of Freese and Nichols says the update aims to support housing growth and affordability, promote economic vitality, improve connectivity and mobility options

Proposed changes include consolidating zoning and subdivision rules into a single unified development code, which portions have not been updated since 1966.