Posted: Feb 02, 2026 2:28 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2026 2:28 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

38-year-old Olen Barnes was charged on Monday with aggravated DUI, and faces misdemeanor charges of failure to maintain insurance or security and speeding.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 1, Barnes was pulled over for allegedly driving 96 mph in a 45 mph zone. Barnes’ blood alcohol content (BAC) was allegedly 0.17, more than double the legal limit.

Barnes will appear in court again on Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. He posted a $25,000 bond.