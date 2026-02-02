Posted: Feb 02, 2026 12:50 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2026 12:50 PM

Tom Davis

Shelle Griffith and Amanda Veley appeared on KWON Radio’s COMMUNITY CONNECTION to share concerns about the process behind Bartlesville’s Feb. 10 city bond election, urging voters to take a deeper look before approving long-term debt.

Griffith said her concern is not with the proposed projects, but with what she called a lack of clear, consolidated financial disclosure. She argued voters are not being shown total project costs, interest, overlapping debt from multiple public trusts, or the long-term tax impact. "Without that information," she said, "voters cannot give fully informed consent when asked to approve ad valorem taxes and bond measures."

Veley said her involvement began after researching issues tied to the Price Tower and expanded into broader questions about transparency, due process, and city finances.

Both women questioned the number of public trusts in Bartlesville, the absence of an easy-to-read debt overview, and how proposed taxes could affect residents long term.

They invited the public to a discussion on Saturday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m. in Room A at the Bartlesville Public Library.

