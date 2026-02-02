News
Posted: Feb 02, 2026 12:37 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2026 12:37 PM
Osage Co Commissioners Approve 2025 Salary Report
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.
There was one utility permit signed during Monday's brief meeting and a resolution for the Osage County employee salary report was signed. County Clerk Christina Talburt explains what this is.
The board also went out for a re-bid to replace the south end of the outdoor arena at the Osage County Fairgrounds.
The Board of Osage County Commissioners will have its next regularly scheduled meeting next Monday at 10 a.m.
