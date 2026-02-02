Posted: Feb 02, 2026 12:37 PMUpdated: Feb 02, 2026 12:37 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

There was one utility permit signed during Monday's brief meeting and a resolution for the Osage County employee salary report was signed. County Clerk Christina Talburt explains what this is.

The board also went out for a re-bid to replace the south end of the outdoor arena at the Osage County Fairgrounds.