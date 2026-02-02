Posted: Feb 02, 2026 6:53 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2026 7:21 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Fire Department was dispatched 300 block of southeast Rockwood Avenue at about 3:03 a.m. Monday morning. The crews arrived at 3:07 am.

Bartlesville Fire Chief H.C. Call said crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire conditions. The original call came in as the residents were still inside the structure. Call said, "The residents were able to get out prior to our arrival."

Crews cleared the scene at 5:49 this Monday morning.The cause of the blaze currently under investigation.

Photo Courtesty of Bartlesvlle Firefighters Local 200 Facebook Page