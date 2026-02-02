Posted: Feb 02, 2026 6:37 AMUpdated: Feb 02, 2026 6:37 AM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council is scheduled to review the city’s annual financial audit and consider accepting federal rural economic aid when it meets Monday night at City Hall.

Council members are expected to hear a presentation on the city’s audit for the most recent fiscal year, offering an overview of municipal finances and compliance. The agenda also includes discussion of rural economic assistance funds aimed at supporting local projects and services.

In other business, the council will consider declaring a city-owned vehicle surplus and authorizing its disposal. The meeting also allows time for new business and public comment, as required under Oklahoma open meeting laws.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. and is open to the public.