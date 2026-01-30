Posted: Jan 30, 2026 2:54 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 3:31 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation has named Rachel Miller as its new executive director. Miller officially begins the role Feb. 9.

Bartlesville Radio sat down with Miller and foundation board chair Chris Batchelder on Friday for an in-depth discussion on the future of the organization.

Miller moved to Bartlesville in 2013 and is the parent of four Bartlesville Public Schools students. She brings a background in nonprofit work and says supporting children has always been her passion

She succeeds Blair Ellis, who served as the foundation’s first full-time executive director for nine years. Board Chair Chris Batchelder says Ellis helped build a strong, sustainable foundation, including an endowment now approaching $2 million.

Batchelder says Miller’s transition will be seamless with her experience, community connections and unique perspective as the spouse of a Bartlesville Public School teacher.

Miller says her early focus will be listening to teachers, donors, and community members, while continuing the foundation’s mission of supporting unbudgeted classroom needs. She also emphasized a relationship-centered approach to fundraising and transparency in showing how donations directly impact students.

“I get to be the big check lady,” Miller said, describing her excitement about supporting teachers and classrooms across the district.

Foundation leaders say the organization is well-positioned for future growth and continued support of Bartlesville Public Schools.

Listen to the full in-depth interview below

Listen to "In-Depth with Rachel Miller and Chris Batchelder 1-30-2026" on Spreaker.