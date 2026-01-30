Posted: Jan 30, 2026 7:47 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 7:49 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Fire Department crews responded to a fire Friday at ServePro at 3996 Wright Rd, Bartlesville.

According to The Bartlesville Professional Firefighters Local 200 Facebook post, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and active fire conditions from floor to ceiling with zero visibility.

The fire was quickly contained.

No injuries have been reported and the extent of damage and cause of the fire is still being investigated.