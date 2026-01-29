Posted: Jan 29, 2026 2:55 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 2:56 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Nowata man was sentenced in federal court Thursday after being found guilty by a jury for sexually abusing two teenage girls.

U.S. District Judge John D. Russell ordered 34-year-old Kaleb Scott Smith to serve 19 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release. Upon his release, Smith will also be required to register as a sex offender.

In November 2025, jurors convicted Smith of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country and two counts of Abusive Sexual Contact with a Minor in Indian Country. Court records show that Smith sexually abused two teenage girls, who were only 13 and 14 years old.

Smith is a member of the Osage Nation and was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service at trial. He will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.