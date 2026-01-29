Posted: Jan 29, 2026 11:48 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 11:48 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for special meeting on Thursday after not being able to meet on Monday.

In what was a short meeting, the board approved several REAP community development projects for local volunteer fire departments. There was also one utility permit signed for district one.

District two commissioner Steve Talburt explains why it is important to have two alternates on the Circuit Engineering Director board.