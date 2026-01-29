Posted: Jan 29, 2026 9:39 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 9:39 AM

Tom Davis

The clock is ticking for students seeking scholarships from the Bartlesville Community Foudation.

Appearing on KWON's CAR TALK program with Brad Doenges, BCF President Laura Jensen said, "The scholarship window will close on February 28th. Applications must be completed by the student."