Posted: Jan 29, 2026 8:19 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 8:19 AM

Chase Almy

Blair Ellis has been a fixture in Bartlesville schools for nearly a decade, and it’s hard to imagine the community without her. After nine years as executive director of the Bartlesville Public School Foundation, Ellis is stepping down, with her last day set for Feb. 6. Rachel Miller will take the reins Feb. 9, but Ellis’ impact won’t be forgotten anytime soon. In true Blair fashion, she was recently spotted helping open doors at a high school reception held in her honor, making sure everyone got in to the building, even while the spotlight was on her.

To honor her years of service, the foundation has created the Blair Ellis Teacher Impact Essay Scholarship. “I thought they were joking and laughed out loud, and then realized it was just a very kind gesture,” Ellis said. The scholarship awards $500 to a senior whose essay highlights a teacher who has made a real difference in their life, while the teacher featured in the essay also receives $500 for classroom resources. It’s a fitting tribute to a woman who has spent years supporting both students and educators across the district.

Ellis isn’t going far, as she’ll be joining ConocoPhillips as a community relations advisor, stepping into a role previously held by Karen Lyon. She starts in mid-February, with a six-week transition to learn the ropes. Ellis said she’s excited to continue working with nonprofits and schools in Bartlesville. “I’m thrilled that my family and I are all staying in Bartlesville, and I get to keep making a difference here,” she said. For a woman who has given so much to the community, it’s a new chapter, but one that promises the same dedication, energy, and heart she’s always brought.