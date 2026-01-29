Posted: Jan 29, 2026 7:07 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 7:07 AM

Chase Almy

Bartlesville’s Westside Community Center is marking 75 years of community, culture, and sticking around with a big anniversary gala, “All That Jazz,” on January 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. The event takes place at Hillcrest Country Club on Price Road, because apparently 75 years earns you a nicer venue.

The evening is part celebration, part tribute, honoring the people and stories that helped build WCC into one of Bartlesville’s key multicultural hubs. Organizers promise live music, dancing, and enough good vibes to remind everyone why the center has lasted longer than most New Year’s resolutions.

Headlining the night are the Full Flava Kings, a Tulsa-based funk, soul, and R&B band known for high energy, big vocals, and music that doesn’t let you sit still for long, even if you planned on it. The band’s return brings back the hometown favorite feel that longtime supporters will recognize.

Whether you’ve been connected to WCC for decades or are just now realizing it’s been around since before color TV was cool, the gala is a chance to celebrate 75 years of history and legacy. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed, come ready, and come prepared to dance. Tickets are on sale now!