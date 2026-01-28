Posted: Jan 28, 2026 2:30 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2026 2:49 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Dewey pet salon employee’s misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals in July 2025 has been upgraded to a felony.

36-year-old Loree Bright, of Bartlesville, was charged on Wednesday in Washington County District Court.

According to the Dewey Police Department, multiple videos at a Dewey pet salon allegedly showed Bright and another suspect, allegedly identified as Angela Aldana, placing a restraint around a dog’s neck. Aldana and Bright allegedly laughed at and mocked a dog.

Bright also allegedly used a high-pressure blow dryer in the dog’s face.

Aldana was charged in July 2025 with a misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.

Bright will appear in court again on Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $10,000.