Posted: Jan 28, 2026 1:45 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2026 1:45 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska is getting world-class fiber internet, as Bluepeak has announced a multimillion dollar investment extending high speed fiber internet services to homes and businesses across Pawhuska. This will be Bluepeak's 17th market in Oklahoma.

Bluepeak will be offering businesses up to ten gigabytes of speed while homes will be offered up to five. Bluepeak CEO Rich Fish says he is looking forward to working with the city and being a community partner:

"Bluepeak is proud to bring new and better internet options to Pawhuska. We are thrilled to partner with the city support their goals to bring fiber internet that's fast, reliable and built to power business growth and new opportunities for the community."