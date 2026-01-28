Posted: Jan 28, 2026 12:02 PMUpdated: Jan 28, 2026 12:02 PM

Nathan Thompson

Declaration of Candidacy will be accepted beginning Monday for positions on the Dewey City Council and Town of Ochelata Board of Trustees.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says candidates for the Dewey City Council positions of Mayor, Ward 1, Ward 2, Ward 3, and Ward 4; and candidates for two trustee positions and town clerk for the Town of Ochelata can file their declarations beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.

House says those who wish to file for a municipal office must submit a Declaration of Candidacy to the Washington County Election Board Feb. 2, 3 or 4, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Candidate filing packets are available on the State Election Board website and at the County Election Board.

In addition to the Declaration of Candidacy, candidates must also submit a Voter Registration Verification Form, which can be obtained from the County Election Board or by logging into the OK Voter Portal . Information on the Voter Registration Verification Form must match the information provided on the Declaration of Candidacy.

House says Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6, and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed. Contests against unopposed candidates may be filed by contacting the County Election Board.