Posted: Jan 28, 2026 10:07 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2026 10:38 AM

Chase Almy

In what sounds like common sense, Sen. Jonathan Wingard, R-Ada, has introduced legislation aimed at preventing state agencies from billing each other for the same employees’ labor. Senate Bill 1454 would put an end to what Wingard calls “double-charging taxpayers,” which apparently has been a thing.

The bill would prohibit agencies from sending invoices to other agencies for work already covered by their own budgets. Wingard estimates this move could save taxpayers over $65 million. So basically the government finally catching itself overcharging itself. “Agencies already receive funding for employee salaries,” Wingard said, pointing out the obvious. Yet here we are, apparently needing a law to remind the state that paying twice for the same work isn’t exactly a great fiscal strategy.

SB 1454 is set for consideration when the legislative session kicks off on Feb. 2, giving lawmakers the chance to vote on a law that many might wonder shouldn’t have needed a vote in the first place. If passed, taxpayers may finally stop funding what amounts to government-on-government billing games.