Jan 28, 2026

Tom Davis

Big Brothers/Big Sisters Bowl for Kids' Sake is just weeks away and the excitement is building.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Todd Edwards with Big Brothers/Big Sisterssaid, "BOWL FOR KIDS' SAKE is our annual peer-to-peer fundraising campaign that supports our one-to-one mentoring programs that match volunteer mentors (Bigs) with vulnerable youth (Littles) in need of help with self-esteem, decision-making, and other areas of life. Bowl for Kids' Sake is a fun and easy way to support youth in our community and have FUN!"

A few more teams are needed and you find registration information at https://give.bigoklahoma.org/campaign/bartlesville-bowl-for-kids-sake-2026/c728283

Todd said it will be a party with glow sticks and beads for every strike rolled!

LOCATIONS:

RED APPLE BOWLING CENTER on Friday, February 27, Thursday, March 5