Posted: Jan 28, 2026 9:28 AMUpdated: Jan 28, 2026 9:29 AM

Tom Davis

The recent winter storm not only shut down area schools, but many of our local businesses had to shut down, too.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tressa Cruse with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce asked everyone to shop locally to ensure our hometown businesses stay open. Tressa said, "If we could just remember them over the next few days and make sure we give them extra love. Maybe go out to eat and visit our local shops, because they had to close down for two to three days. She added," The storm made it really, really difficult to make up that loss. It is. So if you're thinking you need something or you might need something, shop locally."

Tressa reminded everyone that the next Chamber Forum is the State of the City on February 10 at Tri County Tech from 11:30am-1pm. This is where Bartlesville cint manager Mike Bailey, will be giving an update on what's going on in the city and then also giving some information on the upcoming election. Visit www.bartlesville.com for registration information. She said the seats are going fast and that registration will likely close in the next day or two.