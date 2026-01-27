Posted: Jan 27, 2026 3:52 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2026 3:52 PM

Brian McSweeney

In the midst of cold temperatures and snow, Hillcrest Country Club will be hosting an indoor golf tournament starting on Wednesday, Jan. 28, through Sunday, Feb. 1.

The tournament will be played using Hillcrest's simulators and will feature Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kan.