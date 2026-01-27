Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Jan 27, 2026

Faith and Freedom Classes and the "I Had No Idea" Lunch and Tour at The Lighthouse

Tom Davis
The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville is the only 24-hour homeless shelter within a 50-mile radius and has served thousands of people since our founding in 1992. 
 
Beyond providing food and shelter, The Lighthouse works to give people a fresh start through rehabilitation, life skills, and job assistance.
 
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Errol Hada with The Lighhouse talked about a relatively new class that The Lighthouse offers to its clients is a Faith and Freedom Class that teaches financial responsibility through stewardship. The class is taught by Pat Moore who bases his classes on Biblical principles. 
 
Hada invited everyone to the I Had No Idea Lunch and Tour at The Lighthouse Outreach Center on Thursday, February 6, from noon to 1pm at 1114 West Hensley in Bartlesville.
 
Call 918-336-9029 or RSVP on-line at www.bartlesvillelighthouse.org.
 
 
 

