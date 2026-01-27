Posted: Jan 27, 2026 10:23 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2026 10:23 AM

Tom Davis

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville is the only 24-hour homeless shelter within a 50-mile radius and has served thousands of people since our founding in 1992.

Beyond providing food and shelter, The Lighthouse works to give people a fresh start through rehabilitation, life skills, and job assistance.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Errol Hada with The Lighhouse talked about a relatively new class that The Lighthouse offers to its clients is a Faith and Freedom Class that teaches financial responsibility through stewardship. The class is taught by Pat Moore who bases his classes on Biblical principles.

Hada invited everyone to the I Had No Idea Lunch and Tour at The Lighthouse Outreach Center on Thursday, February 6, from noon to 1pm at 1114 West Hensley in Bartlesville.