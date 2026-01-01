Posted: Jan 27, 2026 7:10 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2026 7:10 AM

Chase Almy

U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma is teaming up with Florida Senator Ashley Moody to push the Pregnant Students’ Rights Act, a bill aimed at making sure pregnant college students actually know they have rights on campus. The legislation would require universities to clearly spell out protections like excused absences, modified class schedules, and access to resources so students don’t feel forced to choose between finishing a degree and continuing a pregnancy. A roll call vote in the Senate is expected tomorrow, conveniently timed just after last week’s March for Life in Washington.

Lankford says the goal is creating a culture that supports “both learning and life,” arguing that simply informing students of protections already guaranteed under federal law shouldn’t be controversial. Moody echoed that sentiment, saying college is hard enough without adding pressure on pregnant students to decide between academic failure and parenthood. Senate Majority Leader John Thune also backed the bill, framing it as a core part of the pro-life movement’s push to support both mothers and their babies.

The bill would amend the Higher Education Act and require colleges to share this information everywhere students might actually see it — emails, orientation, handbooks, websites, and health or counseling centers. Schools would also have to explain how students can file Title IX complaints with the U.S. Department of Education if their rights are violated. The legislation is backed by several pro-life organizations and co-sponsored by more than a dozen Republican senators. The full text of the bill can be found HERE.