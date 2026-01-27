Posted: Jan 27, 2026 2:32 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2026 2:32 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville-based Legacy Capital Private Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors has been recognized by Forbes as a Best-in-State Wealth Management Team for 2026. This accolade recognizes teams that are setting the benchmark for best practices and consistently providing an excellent client experience.

“We are honored to be named as one of Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams. We believe this recognition is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering personalized, strategic guidance to our clients and keeping abreast of industry trends,” said Laura Wood, Associate Vice President – Investment Officer. “We take immense pride in helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals, and being included on this prestigious list makes us grateful for the trust our clients place in us every day.”

Legacy Capital Private Wealth Management Group based in Bartlesville is comprised of 4 team members led by Amy Cady, Managing Director – Investment Officer. Financial advisors Laurisa Anderson, Kevin Hay, and Laura Wood collectively oversee more than $1B in client assets as of 12/31/2025 with the support of Senior Registered Client Associate, Kathy Buechler, Client Associate, Lynnea Sheriff, and Client Associate, Kayce Lee ensuring a well-rounded approach to client service. Together, the team has 100 years of experience in the financial services industry.