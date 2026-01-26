Posted: Jan 26, 2026 2:48 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2026 2:48 PM

Ty Loftis

After allegedly being slumped over in the front seat of his vehicle, Phillipe Roulet was charged with felony counts of receiving or possessing a stolen firearm, being in possession of a firearm after felony conviction and a misdemeanor charge of being in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Officers were dispatched to Tractor Supply to conduct a welfare check on Roulet. Upon arrival, they observed him to be slumped over. Officers beat on the window to wake the defendant up. Once Roulet opened the door, officers allegedly observed a torch style lighter on his lap, a yellow pill bottle in the center console, a green marijuana container with no label and several bullets.

An affidavit states officers asked Roulet if there was a gun in the car. Roulet didn't respond, as he was nodding on and off, but officers searched the car based off the marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. They located a black semi automatic firearm under the passenger seat. Dispatch confirmed it stolen. Dispatch also confirmed Roulet to be a convicted felon.