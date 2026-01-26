Posted: Jan 26, 2026 2:16 PMUpdated: Jan 26, 2026 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

A 19-year old from Arkansas was seen in Washington County District Court on Monday afternoon on two felony charges of rape by instrumentation and committing lewd or indecent acts to a child.

It is alleged that in August 2025, an underage female victim reported a sexual assault that occurred at her residence. In an interview, she stated that Logen Fairchild groped her.

In a forensic interview conducted at Ray of Hope, the victim stated she was 14 and Fairchild was 18 when the alleged crime took place. She stated that Fairchild touched her inappropriately on two occasions in July 2025. The victim also confirmed she allegedly performed inappropriate acts on him.

It is also alleged Fairchild sent the underage victim an inappropriate photo. Officers were able to obtain this information via a search warrant through Fairchild's phone.

Fairchild was interviewed by a Bartlesville Police Officer last week and admitted to touching her inappropriately. He also confirmed that he sent two inappropriate photos to the victim.